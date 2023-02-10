This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Scarcity: Governor El-Rufai Reveals Tinubu’s Alleged Plan Over CBN’s Naira Redesign Policy

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said if Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is elected, he will review the nairatredesign policy.

According to TheCable reports, the governor asked traders in the state to continue using the old naira notes for their transactions.

Governor El-Rufai said this at a meeting with the traders on Tuesday said: “Stop changing your money and tell everyone to stop taking money to banks. If you sell anything, accept the old note if it’s given to you.

“Stop saying it’s only the new notes you will accept because your market will stop, and that is what they want?” the Kaduna governor told the traders.

El-Rufai also told the traders to pass his message regarding using old naira notes to other residents of Kaduna state.

“Tell everyone in Kaduna who has the old notes to spend it and buy items. Tell every trader to accept the old notes.

“Nasir el-Rufai, Uba Sani, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promise you that if we (APC) are elected, this policy will be changed and everyone will be given sufficient time to change their money.

“Stop taking your money to banks, keep them with you. Nobody can make your money to become worthless. It is the law; nobody can do it.” he said.

Meanwhile, the governors of the 36 states in Nigeria have implored President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the timeframe for the implementation of the Naira Redesign policy.

According to The Punch reports, the governors under the aegis Nigeria Governors’ Forum, made the plea in a letter to the president dated Monday, February 6, 2023.

It was gathered that the letter was signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

In the letter addressed to President Buhari, the governors warned that “the speed of implementation of the policy is a recipe for anarchy in the country.”

The governors said that though almost every state of the federation is feeling the hardship caused by the policy, states that have fewer banks like Borno in the Northeast and Bayelsa in the South-south suffer the most.

The governors further noted that the policy may lead to “a rise in the number of unemployed and unengaged persons who will inevitably resort to crime to make ends meet.”

The NGF, therefore, beseeched President Buhari to extend the policy’s implementation span and order the CBN to ensure the availability of the new naira notes.

