Naira Scarcity: For 3 Days, I Operated With Just The N6,000 I Had In My Pocket- Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser Media and Publicity to President Muhammdu Buhari, Femi Adesina has revealed how he has been surviving admist scarcity of new naira notes in the country. He lament that for three days, he operated with just N6,000 he had in his pocket, noting that he has been spending the sum of twenty thousand naira, (N20,000) for one week.

Adesina who in his article titled: “Living on shoestring budget”, published on Thursday said “Despite the ten days extension of the deadline from Central Bank Of NIgeria , which has now been further extended by a Supreme Court ruling. But it has not changed the fact that I’ve been spending the sum of N20,000 for one week, and I’m still spending it.

“For three days, I operated with just the N6,000 I had in my pocket. By Friday, it had shrunk to N2, 500.00. From Friday till the following Wednesday, I became very gentle, (by force) stretching N12,000.00 as far as I could. I am also feeling the heat despite being a special adviser to the president

Source: Vanguard paper

