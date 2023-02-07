Naira Scarcity: FG Reveals Those Restricting Buhari From Ending Cash Crunch

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday accused some opposition parties of legally restricting President Muhammadu Buhari from giving relief to Nigerians suffering agonies of cash crunch resulting from the naira redesign.

According to Daily Post reports, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the remark at the 23rd edition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration scorecard series (2015-2023) on Tuesday.

It was gathers that the programme was put in place to showcase the achievements of the Buhari administration.

In his opening remarks, the Minister said the Federal Government was mindful of the inconveniences being endured by Nigerians because of the redesigning of the naira notes and fuel supply disruptions.

According to him, the government was working assiduously to restore normalcy to the two key enablers of economic activities.

Lai Mohammed said it was surprising that some opposition political parties ran to court to obtain an injunction restraining Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from extending the February 10 deadline for Nigerians to swap their old notes for new ones.

He said, “The court action came after a number of opposition parties threatened to boycott the 2023 general elections if the deadline was extended”.

“These curious actions by the parties concerned are clear evidence that the opposition has turned this whole issue into a political game, preferring to make Nigerians suffer more on the altar of an unconscionable political gamesmanship.”

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja issued an interim injunction stopping President Buhari, the Central Bank of Nigeria, its Governor and the 27 commercial banks “from suspending, or interfering with the currency redesign terminal date of February 10th or issue any directive contrary to the February 10 date.”

Justice Eneojo Eneche gave the interim order in a ruling on Monday on a motion marked: M/4284/2023 filed in a suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/2234/2023, instituted by four political parties – Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The judge said the orders are to last for seven days in the first instance, and adjourned till February 14 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

The plaintiffs, in a supporting affidavit, claimed that politicians who ostensibly are in possession of illicit funds are the ones who want the policies suspended.

While some individuals have bemoaned the scarcity of the new notes and requested that they be made more widely available, others have hailed the naira redesign as a brave step to stop voter inducement at the general elections, which are just a few weeks away.

