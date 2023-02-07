This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira scarcity: Enemies of democracy want to create confusion —Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, claimed that opponents of Nigeria’s democracy were planning to use the country’s fuel and currency shortages to sow uncertainty before the polls.

The APC presidential candidate also urged Nigerians to maintain their composure in the face of the country’s continuing fuel shortage and severe currency devaluation.

The former governor of Lagos State warned during a speech in Abuja on Tuesday that the “enemy of democracy” sought to instill a sense of national siege and tension that would be able to scuttle the upcoming general elections.

In a statement issued by the APC Presidential Campaign Council and signed by its Director of Media & Publicity, Bayo Ononuga, Tinubu claimed that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new currency policy and the erratic gasoline supply had combined to cause the people unavoidable suffering.

“This is a difficult time for our nation since people have to wait in line for hours to receive fuel and even their own money from the banks.

“I feel for Nigerians all around the nation, but especially for the poor masses, who have been forced to suffer the most as a result of the CBN Naira policy and the shortage of petrol.

Let’s preserve peace and quiet while the government works to find solutions to these issues and refrain from doing anything that can lead to disturbance and discord in society.

In order to sabotage the next general elections and foster unrest in our nation, the opposition and other opponents of democracy want to incite a state of national siege and stress.

“We have to reject them.” “By making sure our elections are conducted in a calm and orderly manner, we must be resolute and unwavering in our commitment to upholding our democracy,” Tinubu continued.

Similar to this, The Punch reported on Tuesday morning that Yabagi Sani, the Action Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, claimed that Nigeria’s adversaries were responsible for the introduction of the naira redesign policy.

Sani, who made an appearance on Channels Television on Tuesday, claimed that forces opposed to the nation’s democratic system were behind the policy, which she added had been put in place to prevent the holding of the 2023 elections.

In the meantime, 13 of Nigeria’s 18 political parties vowed on Monday not to run in the general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11 if the CBN delays the February 10 naira swap deadline.

The coalition of political party chairmen, who supported the policy and praised the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), for redesigning the N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes, emphasized that the policy must remain in place.

Content created and supplied by: FutureBest (via 50minds

News )

