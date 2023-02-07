Naira Scarcity: Dino Melaye Reacts As Video Of Bank Staff Scaling Fence To Escape From Mob Surfaces

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the nation continues to groan under the socio-economic hardship brought about by the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), former Kogi Lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has taken to social media to share his thoughts on a trending video of staffs from a certain bank scaling the fence of their office building in the bid to escape from a mob of angry customers.

It was gathered that the people were attempting to break into the bank’s premises in search of naira notes which are fast becoming a scarce commodity in the country.

The footage, which is currently making the rounds across several social media platforms, shows a group of men and women scaling a barbed fence using a ladder propped against the wall.

A voice behind the camera, assumed to be that of the branch manager, could be heard asking his staff to hurry up in scaling the fence as the angry mob could break into the compound at any moment.

The man could also be heard asking one of the ladies if a call that was put through to the police and military has been responded to, and the lady responded in the negative.

Taking to his verified Facebook page to react to the video, Senator Melaye, who is the spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa/PDP Presidential Campaign Council, seized the opportunity to accuse the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of putting Nigerians through hardship. He then went on to campaign for his party’s candidate.

You can watch the video here.

SOURCE: FACEBOOK

FranklySpeaking123 (

)