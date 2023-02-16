Naira Scarcity: Datti Blasts Buhari Over New Deadline And Directives

Labor Party (LP) vice presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed said extending the expiration date of old N200 banknotes denounces President Mohammed Buhari and hints at his weakness. Naija News previously reported on Thursday’s national broadcast that Buhari had approved the old 200 Naira note to continue to be used as his legal tender until April 10.

The president explained that the old N500 and N1000 banknotes are no longer legal tender and are all redeemable at the Central Bank of Nigeria, while the old 200 Naira banknotes will be put back into circulation.

During a courtesy call to Onitsha Obi, Igwe Naemeka Achebe, Datti said that Bukhari’s decision showed him becoming a wimp. According to him, Buhari has changed his rationale twice, and he may make one more change once the new deadline expires. He said: It’s a mixed feeling.” “If you see the president shaken even a little bit, the powerful people who upset him will see a glimmer of hope to keep pushing.”

“Maybe this president will be a wimpy president, as they say, and if you give away one inch, you’ll probably give away another inch.” That’s why I am so concerned that the president will literally change his position nine days before the election.” “However, we recognize the fact that currency is a sovereign issue and that governors, especially those who do not respect court rulings, have no right to interfere with the federal government on currency matters.” As Your Majesty said, I wish you a successful election so that if it goes well, there will be room for good governance.”

