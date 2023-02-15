This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Scarcity: Central Bank Governor, Emefiele is Incompetent, He should Resign If Not Capable—NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has lambasted the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele over the crisis created by the Naira swap policy.

In a statement made released by Comrade Adejuwon Emmanuel Olatunji, aka Teejay, Coordinator of NANS Southwest, the group described the CBN governor as incompetent and lacking the management skills to manage the country’s apex bank.

NANS also questioned why Emefiele, despite all the struggles Nigerians are facing before they could access cash for their daily lives, could not look for a way to ensure more naira notes are in circulation.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

I can’t say Emefiele is incompetent but under the control of some unseen people behind the camera mightier than him.

Those Nigeria students whatever are being used ,Emefiele will go down as one of the best CBN Governors.

He’s going no where some people who are blaming this man have no kobo in their accounts,.CBN governor is right with what he is doing and he will complete what he started by His grace.

CBN Governor is serving under Buhari dear my fellow students.

Source: SaharaReporters and Facebook.

