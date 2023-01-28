Naira Scarcity: Buhari Wades Into Naira New Notes Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Buhari jumped in on Saturday, indicating that the 31 January deadline to exchange old Naira notes for new ones may be extended.

He promised that his government would ensure that citizens’ businesses are protected and that the currency swap, which will soon end, will not disrupt the entire supply chain.

President Buhari reiterated that the currency changes were aimed at people hoarding illicit funds rather than the common man, and that it had become necessary to prevent counterfeits, corruption, and terrorist funding. In response to reports of long lines of people waiting for their turn to deposit old notes and get new ones, which sparked public outrage and the opposition’s criticism, Buhari said:

He assured that this would help the economy stay stable and grow stronger.

President Buhari gave strong assurances that the government will not leave the poor to their own devices, despite the fact that he acknowledged that the poorest members of society are experiencing difficulties because they frequently keep hard cash at home for a variety of expenses.

He reiterated that the Central Bank and all commercial banks are working on a number of initiatives to speed up the distribution of the new notes and do everything possible to prevent cash shortages and chaos.

