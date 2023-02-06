Naira Scarcity: Adams Oshiomhole Knocks CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Adams Oshiomhole asserts that President Muhammadu Buhari was duped into endorsing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) currency redesign program (CBN). On Sunday night, Oshiomhole, a senatorial candidate for the APC, alleged that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, used the president’s “zero tolerance for corruption” policy to persuade him to support the policy when speaking on a political program on Channels Television. He declared that the CBN’s naira redesign policy is absurd. The purpose of the CBN’s deception of Buhari was to halt the elections.

I was able to work directly with the president while I served as a chairman of the APC, so I am aware of the CBN’s ploy. Our president has warned the world that Nigeria will perish from corruption if it is not eradicated. Therefore, I may assume that the CBN misled the president to acquire the consent that he claimed to have given by emphasizing the necessity for an electioneering free of corruption as if the election were the only project that the president was in charge of. I find it astounding that the CBN could implement such a foolish policy. Since we have already changed our currency, this governor has not made any fresh discoveries in this regard.

When Gen. Buhari changed the naira’s colour during his first stint as the military head of state, he did not prohibit banks from paying customers in new notes, nor did he place limits on the amount that may be withheld as long as the money was yours legally. The CBN is not a part of the institutions tasked with the duty of making sure free, fair, and credible elections are held, and it is assumed that every Nigerian is corrupt and that this policy is intended to check corruption.

