Naira Redesign:President Buhari Approves The Continuous Usage Of The Old Naira Notes Till April 10Th

According to the Punch paper, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammedu Buhari is said to have approved the continuous usage of the old naira notes (N200, N500, and N1000) till April 10th, 2023.

The Commander-in-Chief was said to have made this announcement this Thursday morning the 16th when he was addressing the nation and was said to have also apologized to Nigerians for the inconveniences this development may have caused everyone trying to lay a hand on the new notes.

As you all know the new currency redesigned by the Central Bank of Nigeria has been the center of discussion for the past few weeks now due to the untold hardship it seems to have brought up Nigerians and the fact that everyone including the high and mighty in the country seems to find it very difficult to have access to the money because of its scarcity. However, the Supreme Court was said to have suspended the CBN’s February 10th deadline for the old naira swap, noting that the currency remains a legal tender of which the case filed by some state governments was adjoined till February 22nd after a proposed court hearing slated for yesterday, Wednesday 15th.

