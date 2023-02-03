Naira Redesign Won’t Fight Corruption, Only Make People Suffer, Says Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has added his voice to the calls for the review of the naira swap policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Governor Wike informed President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday that the policy has caused immense misery for Nigerians rather than fighting corruption or vote buying as planned.

Governor Wike reminded President Buhari during his speech at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Okrika Local Government Area (LGA), Rivers State, that the business of governing does not involve putting the needs of the populace at risk.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) put out newly designed N200, N500, and N1,000 notes in December 2022, according to Vanguard, and set a deadline for Nigerians to exchange their old notes for the new ones.

Nigerians, meanwhile, are suffering and in agony because there aren’t enough of the new notes.

The federal government claimed that, despite the situation, its goal was not to make life difficult for Nigerians but rather to combat other vices such as vote-buying, corruption, and holders of illicit cash.

However, Wike claimed on Friday that the strategy is only hurting the common people and accomplishes little to combat corruption.

The governor of Rivers State urged the president to develop additional strategies for battling corruption.

In his words, “Mr President, I realize the pressure. Please understand that this policy has nothing to do with attempting to fight corruption at all, as two of us are leaving at the same time. It has absolutely nothing to do with attempting to take on politicians.

“The goal of the policy is to inflict pain on the people who chose us to rule over them” (sic). It is not our business to put people through hardship. We all understand how to combat both politicians and corruption. This specific one does not enter at all.

Golden2022 (

)