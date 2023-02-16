NEWS

Naira Redesign: We have nothing to do with vote buying. People are with us —Wike

According to Governor Nyesom Wike, the New Naira redesign program was targeted at some people, and it has sparked unrest as well as the potential to mar the upcoming elections.

Governor Wike stated that the timing suggests that there is a political component to the implementation of the redesign strategy ,in a press conference following the President’s national broadcast on Thursday morning.

Wike said, “As far as I am concerned, I feel that this policy is targeted at specific people,” emphasizing in particular that his conclusion is supported by the government’s claim that one of the legislation’s primary goals is to reduce vote buying.

Speaking further on the influence of the policy on the upcoming elections, the governor of Rivers State stated that they have been attempting to prevent a scenario in which violence breaks out when enforcing this policy, resulting in the cancellation or postponement of the election.

“You can see that the people are with us, what are we going to do with vote buying,” Wike asked rhetorically.

