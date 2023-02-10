Naira Redesign: Tinubu’s Camp Calls For Immediate Sack Of Emefiele Before Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer new news that the Naira policy made by the Central Bank, the apex bank of Nigeria has made things hard in the country and has also triggered the scarcity of cash in the society. Although the court has ordered the Central Bank and the Federal Government to suspend their 10th deadline for old Naira notes, they are reluctant to take the court orders.

Reacting to the CBN’s admission that it did not anticipate the challenges being experienced by the Naira change, the Director of Media and Publicity for the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bayo Onanuga has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

According to Politics Nigeria, the APC Director of Media who publicly described Godwin Emefiele as a public enemy also lambasted the CBN governor for gross incompetence. “In my opinion, President Muhammadu Buhari should sack this Emefiele now for gross incompetence,” Bayo Onanuga wrote.

Marayanatha (

)