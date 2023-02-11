NEWS

Naira Redesign: Timing For Cashless Policy Not Right – Kwankwaso

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso have both been criticised for their timing.

In an interview with Channels TV on Friday night, the former minister of defence made this statement and stated that Nigerians would be permitted to access their money and swap it for fresh banknotes if he were to be ousted as president.

According to the information obtained by independent, the folks in this administration assumed that we would suffer from the policies really own the banks,” Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso remarked.

“At this crucial period, we opposed the concept of redesigning the Nigerian currency, Although we support the policy, the time is not right, he pointed out.

“If I win the election for president, we would permit every Nigerian who earned his money legitimately to come and exchange it for new banknotes.” According to independent report.

