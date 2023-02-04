Naira Redesign: Those Who Locked Up Your Money Will Unlock It – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has again condemned the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

His criticism of the policy time came during his campaign rally in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Friday. He alleged that certain individuals were planning to use the fuel crisis and naira redesign to trigger instability and unrest in the country to give a reason for the postponement of the election and lead to the imposition of an interim government.

Recall that last week the former Governor of Lagos State had criticized the policy while campaigning in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, saying that it, alongside the scarcity of petrol, was targeted at frustrating his presidential ambition.

His statement then attracted loads of reactions from Nigerians across the country.

Tinubu also insisted that it was the turn of Yoruba to lead the country, saying “this election is yours. It is the election you will use to liberate yourselves.”

Recall that he had once declared that it is his turn to be the nation’s president using the Yoruba term for “It’s my turn”, “Emi lokan”. Perhaps because of the backlash that that term generated, he cleverly, this time around, said it was the Yoruba turn.

He said:

“This election is not about me because I am not looking for what to eat.

“Yoruba, Yoruba, whose turn is it? Relax, this election is yours. You will use it to liberate yourselves. They want to turn us into slaves. We are not slaves. They locked up money. Trek to your poling units, vote and stay with your vote. I beg you in the name of God, this is not about fighting. Don’t fight them. Those who locked up your money will eventually unlock it. They’re doing it to get you angry so that you can cause a crisis… The rat that ate poison will kill itself.”

He urged those who have not collected their PVCs to do so, saying “they want to hoard it and not give you. Don’t allow them to do so.”

What do you think about this?

