Naira Redesign: They will loot public funds for 4yrs, and later bring out money to buy votes- Sanusi

According to a news that was published by the Daily Trust paper online yesterday evening, it was reported that the 14th Emir of Kano State and the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, has asked Nigerians to support the cashless policy, as he reiterated that the policy would do more good than harm.

While Sanusi was talking in a social media post he shared, he said that the policy has been under way for more than 10 years and Nigeria is ripe for the policy already, since we have way of transaction apart from spending physical currency.

Further talking, he said, “My second advice is that Nigerians should be careful with what politicians say. Politicians will suffer more from the policy not ordinary Nigerians. They will loot public funds for 4 years, and later bring out money to buy votes. They torture their people, bring the money to buy votes and security apparatus and INEC officials, and sponsor thugs to destabilize elections process.”

