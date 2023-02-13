This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Redesign|: Sultan of Sokoto Reacts To New Naira Policy By Buhari and CBN Governor, Emefiele

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, has asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government to keep politics aside and save the lives of Nigerians as the naira swap policy and its scarcity have resulted in acute hunger and frustration.

Abubakar, who spoke on Monday at a national conference on “Livestock Reforms and Mitigation of Associated Conflicts,” called on the Nigerian government to work towards dousing the tension and hardship the Naira policy and the Naira scarcity has caused.

TheCable quoted the monarch as saying that “The people are hungry. Is there money? No cash. People are angry and hungry. Let’s see how we can douse the tension.

Your eminence we appreciate your contribution to this matter, but we don’t want any intervention. We are ready to bear the pains till after elections, then we will know if truly Nigerians are angry and hungry. Because the APC campaign they held close to my street today, it’s just the fear of God that stopped me from pouring hot water on people. Nigerians are actually not hungry or angry, if they still turn out in this large numbers to support APC. Why wrongly accuse the APC govt?

I hope you’re not among those who stocked the old naira notes in the ware houses and under the ground tanks.

After Nigerians have suffered a while, it will make them perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle them with Good leadership

