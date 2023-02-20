Naira redesign: Sowore knocks Atiku over U-turn, says ex-VP ‘opportunistic’

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress, has attacked Atiku Abubakar, the nominee for the People’s Democratic Party, citing Atiku’s position on the crippling currency problem plaguing the nation.

Sowore claimed that Atiku was a pragmatist who believed he could use the “poverty-inducing” naira redesign program to his advantage to win the election.

This was said in a tweet sent on Monday morning by the publisher of Sahara Reporters.

Sowore claimed that the policy of the naira redesign was a “fraud” intended to harm “poor Nigerians.”

Sowore was responding to Atiku’s recent change of heart about the CBN’s currency redesign strategy, which he had previously endorsed.

In a tweet sent out on Sunday night, the former vice president urged the apex bank to permit commercial banks to accept deposits made with the previous N500 and N1,000 notes.

“The CBN currency policy is affecting ordinary citizens and those who lawfully earned their money,” Atiku stated in his essay.

“The apex bank must immediately let commercial banks collaborate with the CBN in the collecting of old N500 and N1000 note deposits. The public should be spared their agony by having access to the new currency as soon as possible in large enough amounts.

“I tell you that the PDP administration would not permit any Nigerian to lose even a single kobo of their money when we take over thanks to your votes. Because our goal is to produce wealth rather than impoverish our people, you can count on us to keep our word.

Atiku had always backed the CBN’s naira redesign strategy, and he also opposed extending the February 10 deadline further, arguing that doing so would defeat the policy’s goal and purpose.

To avoid using Nigerians as scapegoats “in the continuing war of titans over the redesign of the naira,” he had pleaded with the Federal Government, nonetheless.

The PUNCH noted that a group known as the Joint Front of Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria called the PDP candidate’s support for the currency redesign program “suspicious” on Thursday of last week.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)