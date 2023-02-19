Naira Redesign Policy: Imo Residents Fault President Buhari’s Broadcast For Ignoring The Supreme Court

Some residents of Owerri, the Imo state capital have criticized president Buhari’s decision against the Supreme Court order that says old notes should remain legal tender pending the determination of the suit before it.

Those who spoke to AIT said the president taking a step contrary to the position of the Supreme Court may have adverse consequences on the forthcoming general election.

It has been the expression of disappointment from most residents of Imo state since the broadcast by President Buhari on the Naira swap policy.

The President’s decision to ignore the Apex court’s directive on the continuous use of old naira as legal tender which has led to banks, petrol stations, and other centers of business activities rejecting the affected notes did not go well with citizens.

Harrison Eromole and others said for the election to hold, the federal government must ensure that adequate security personnel are on the ground to enable electorates to have access to their polling units on Election Day

While calling for free and fair elections they also urged Nigerians to be calm and avoid violence and crisis that could jeopardize the upcoming general elections.

