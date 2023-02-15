Naira Redesign Policy Has Terribly Affected APC’s Rating – Akeredolu

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeledolu said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira restructuring policy had a severe impact on the All Progressives Congress (APC) rating. Akeredolu said problems caused by a new naira shortage and ongoing fuel shortages had affected the ruling party’s ratings in the weeks ahead of the general election. Governor Akeledolu claimed that the policy was ill-advised and an attempt by CBN Governor Godwin He Emefiele to undermine the ruling APC party’s chances in the upcoming election.

He made his statement Tuesday night while hosting members of the Youth Division of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), led by Seyi Tinubu. However, Akeredolu urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order Emefiele to overturn the newly formulated Naira policy, stressing that he should remove the CBN governor. The governor said the CBN should allow new and old banknotes to coexist, but said the old banknotes no longer appear to be legal tender in the country, despite existing court orders.

He said:/Today we have a problem in this country. We don’t have a very good reputation as a party. Don’t fool yourself. Do we have to have this fiscal policy now? How? Fuel and everything? Things are not easy. This policy is not correct at this time. “It should be overturned.” Book it and let CBN know you want to cancel. Let old and new notebooks coexist.

“In Okada, taxis and banks no longer accept old banknotes. Restraining orders have been issued, and everyone is acting like there is no restraining order. This man [the CBN governor] said he should be fired when he was running for president. That man is not fit for this position. A man who wanted to be president would irritate us at this point.

Content created and supplied by: vic_trends (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Redesign #Policy #Terribly #Affected #APCs #Rating #AkeredoluNaira Redesign Policy Has Terribly Affected APC’s Rating – Akeredolu Publish on 2023-02-15 18:52:11