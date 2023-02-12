Naira Redesign : PMB Wants To Leave Behind A Legacy Where Money Doesn’t Influence Election- Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Kaduna born human rights activist, public commentator, politician and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has said President Muhammadu Buhari wants to leave behind a legacy where money will no longer influence the election of who becomes next President in Nigeria.

Senator Sani made this known his official Twitter handle.

“President Buhari wants to leave behind a legacy where money doesn’t influence who becomes Nigeria’s next president.” Said, Senator Sani.

The former lawmaker added that, the ruling party leaders think that his (Buhari) record in office can’t deliver them to victory without the massive use of money.

“The ruling party leaders think that his record in Office can’t deliver them to victory without massive use of money.” Said, Senator Sani.

According to Senator Sani, the above is the basis of APC family war.

“This is the basis of their family war.” Said, Sani.

Ijoyemedia. (

)