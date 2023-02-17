Naira Redesign Plot To Scuttle 2023 Elections, Install Interim Government – Gov EL-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The current scarcity of naira notes, according to Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, is part of an alleged plot to disrupt the upcoming general elections in order to install an interim government.

The governor made the claim during a state broadcast. He claimed that the development was designed to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and other party candidates lost. He claimed that the plot was orchestrated by those who were defeated in the party’s primaries.

“It is critical for the people of Kaduna State, and indeed Nigeria, to understand that, contrary to public pronouncements and apparent good intentions, this policy was conceived and sold to the President by officials who completely lost out in the APC’s gubernatorial and presidential primaries in June 2022,” he said.

“They also sought to achieve any one or more of the following goals: create a nationwide cash shortage to incite citizens to vote against APC candidates across the board, resulting in massive losses for the party in all elections;

ensure that the cash crunch is so severe, combined with the fabricated and ongoing fuel shortage that has existed since September 2022, that the 2023 elections do not take place, resulting in an Interim National Government led by a retired Army General;

maintain the climate of scarcity of fuel, food, and other necessities, resulting in mass protests, violence, and a breakdown of law and order, laying the groundwork for a military takeover.”

In pursuit of the goals, El-Rufai claimed that the Central Bank of Nigeria and “other disgruntled federal officials” had persuaded the President that it was fine for ordinary citizens to be deprived of their hard-earned money, and even starved, while small and medium-sized businesses were denied access to their capital, bringing trade and exchange to a halt.

He claimed that all efforts by state governors to change the policy’s implementation to avoid what they perceived to be unintended consequences were futile.

Sheriff_Words (

)