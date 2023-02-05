Naira Redesign: PDP Accuses Tinubu And APC Of Hoarding News Naira Notes For Selfish Interest.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to the Tribune Online, The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has accused Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and the presidential of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of being the mastermind behind the current cash scarcity in the country, as he had hoarded the new Naira notes for selfish interest.

Photo Credit: The Punch paper

This allegation by the opposition political party is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, where he noted that the PDP is disgusted by the alleged hypocrisy exhibited by Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who despite his role in the Naira scarcity, is already pointing accusing fingers at others.

The PDP also alleged that Tinubu and his group are aware that they cannot win the forthcoming election, and because of that, they have resorted to devise all manner of shenanigans to overheat the polity, derail the electoral process and force an undemocratic situation upon our country.

