Naira Redesign: Ojukwu Didn’t Do Half What Governor Nasir El-Rufai Has Done – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has expressed surprise that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is still able to move freely and maintain his position after having the audacity to oppose a Federal government policy.

El-Rufai directed all ministries, departments, and agencies on Sunday to continue to accept payment in all denominations, despite his continued disobedience to the Federal Government’s directive to remove the old N500 and N1000 notes from circulation pending a court ruling.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said in a statement that individuals can pay with all denominations, including 1,000 and 500 Naira bills. This comes a few days after El-Rufai requested that state residents continue to use the old naira notes.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared in a national broadcast that both the N1,000 and N500 old Naira notes are no longer legal tender, prompting his directive. In his address to the people of Kaduna State, however, El-Rufai urged them to vigorously defend democracy, peace, and national unity.

And on Sunday, Reno Omokri tweeted, “Did Ojukwu do as much as El-Rufai before General Gowon’s Military Government moved against him? The Biafran Pound was not issued by Ojukwu until January 29, 1968. Yet, Nigeria moved against him. Why is my country, Nigeria, not taking action against El-Rufai for treason?”

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds

News )

