Naira Redesign: Malami Is A Public Enemy Like Emefiele – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, has called Nigeria’s Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, a public enemy.

On Wednesday, he made the announcement via his Twitter handle. According to Onanuga, Malami followed in the footsteps of Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele. “Abubakar Malami, like Emefiele, is a public enemy,” he tweeted.

He was responding to the preliminary objection filed by the justice minister’s lawyers, Mahmud Magaji and Tijanni Gazali, asking the Supreme Court of Nigeria to dismiss the suit filed by three northern governors to stop the CBN’s naira redesign policy from being implemented.

The AGF claimed that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case. He also claimed that the “plaintiffs have similarly failed to establish a reasonable cause of action against the defendant.”

Recall that Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara had petitioned the Supreme Court, requesting that the implementation of the naira redesign policy be halted.

