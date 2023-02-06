Naira Redesign Is Senseless, Emefiele Deceived Buhari – Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adams Oshiomhole, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), claims that President Muhammadu Buhari was deceived into endorsing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy.

While speaking on a political program on Channels TV on Sunday night, Oshiomhole, a Senatetoral candidate on the APC platform, claimed that CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele took advantage of the president’s uncompromising attitude against corruption to convince him to endorse the policy.

Oshiomhole, reacting to Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s comments about forces opposing the APC in the upcoming general election, said the policy is aimed at truncating the scheduled general elections in February and March 2023.

“CBN’s policy of redesigning the naira is senseless…CBN deceived Buhari and the intention behind it was to prevent the election.

“Having worked as chairman of APC, which allows me to work directly with the president, I know the trick CBN has used.”

“We have a president who told the world that if Nigeria doesn’t destroy corruption, corruption will destroy Nigeria. So I can guess that by getting the endorsement that the president says he has given, I believe the CBN has misled the president by amplifying the need for a curruption free election, as if the election were the only project the President was responsible for.

“I am shocked that CBN can continue with this crazy policy. It’s not the idea of ​​changing the currency, this governor didn’t bring any innovation by changing the nairanote and I challenged him to check the record.

“When General Buhari changed the color of the naira when he first became head of the army, he did not forbid banks to pay people with new banknotes, he did not impose restrictions on amount you can withdraw as long as it’s your legitimate money.

“To assume that every Nigerian is corrupt and this policy is aimed at controlling corruption, CBN is not among the organizations responsible for ensuring free, fair and trustworthy elections.”

