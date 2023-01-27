Naira Redesign: Is Emefiele Not A Saboteur? – APC Chieftain, Biodun Ajiboye Alleges

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of the APC presidential campaign council, Biodun Ajiboye has revealed what Tinubu meant when he said the fuel scarcity and new Naira notes were plans to sabotage his chances of being president. In response, Ajiboye disclosed that the APC candidate was not referring to President Buhari and that there’s no way Tinubu would refer to Buhari as a saboteur. He argued that there was so many mistakes in the process of the Naira redesign such as the ink, delays and so the CBN governor was responsible.

He said Tinubu didn’t have to refer to Buhari when talking about the Naira redesign and that he could be referring to Emefiele. He further stressed that if Tinubu called Emefiele a saboteur, then he would be justified because Emefiele was opponent during the APC primaries. He said the fact the he even contested for primary election was enough reason for Buhari to sack him but the president felt it is not necessary to make him lose his job. He says the fact that Emefiele had interest in presidency means that he can’t make any decision that’ll make elections free and fair.

He further stressed that Tinubu wasn’t referring to Buhari but was referring to people hoarding money and fuel.

He Said “Emefiele is interested in being the president of Nigeria, as a result it is reasonable to imagine that he will not be happy with anybody else that has emerged as the presidential candidate of the party. If my imagination is correct, is Emefiele not a saboteur, to be honest?. The basis is that why are there so many errors to redesign the Naira?”

You can watch video here (fast-forward to 12:18)



