Naira Redesign Is a Plot Against Bola Tinubu, Keep Old Notes – El-Rufai Defies Buhari

Ahead of the presidential elections slated for February 25, 2023, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State claimed that the naira redesign and cash swap scheme was directly orchestrated by individuals plotting the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While speaking during a live broadcast on Thursday evening, the former FCT minister explained that the monetary policy was sold to President Muhammadu Buhari by officials who lost out in the primaries so as to frustrate the political ambition of the party’s standard bearer because he did not pick any one of them as his running mate.

According to El-Rufai, “After Tinubu won and did not pick one of them as his running mate, the currency redesign policy was conceived to ensure he is deprived of what they allege is a humongous war chest.”

Speaking about Buhari’s decree earlier today, El-Rufai maintained that the President of Kaduna should continue using their old notes as the order given by the Supreme Court still stands.

He said, “Stay calm and peaceful, and support the lawful means being utilised to solve our problems.” On behalf of the Kaduna state government, I assure you that none of you will lose the money you have in old notes. Let no artificial or illegal deadline threaten you. “Whether you live in towns, villages, or isolated rural communities, do not feel stampeded to deposit your old notes into the banks.” “Continue to use them as legal tender as ordered by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. No deadline can render them worthless ever.”

Content created and supplied by: Extraordinaire432 (via 50minds

News )

