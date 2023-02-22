This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Redesign: I Voted For You, But You Didn’t Cover Me Well -Adams Oshiohmole To Buhari

The former governor of Edo state has again on the issue of the Naira redesign policy, lamented over the sufferings which not only the people have been going through, but also himself and the entire party ahead of the general elections where he noted that he hasn’t be covered well enough.

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiohmole who frowned at such a policy at this crucial period noted that he voted and supported Muhammadu Buhari for him to be in power, but has now not been able to cover him as another person is running to become the president.

Adams Oshiohmole who was speaking to people in the Imeke kingdom further added that they have dissociated themselves from the policy, and will not heed to what president Muhammadu Buhari has said regarding the policy, as it is causing hardship.

In his words…”We APC have dissociated ourselves, Buhari has not listen to us, we too, we will disobey him, you do me well, I do you well. I voted for you, but you don’t cover me well, and I vex with you”

One will not be wrong to point out that many had expressed dissatisfaction over the timing of the policy, even as some had also stressed that there was nothing wrong with the timing of the policy.

