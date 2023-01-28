Naira redesign: I support CBN’s cashless policy; less cash, not NO CASH— Kinsley Moghalu reacts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A popular political diplomat and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kinsley Moghalu, has said he loves the CBN’s cashless policy, however, there should be less cash instead of the complete state of “no cash.” He wondered how Nigerians would cope with the economic plight as commercial banks continue to dispense old cash some days before the deadline issued by Mr. Emefiele.

Moreso, Economic experts have applauded the redesigning policy which was not only aimed at controlling money in circulation and stabilizing the economy but also took the yield of curbing desperate politicians from coded irregularities during February. Moghalu in his opinion joined the queue of recommendations for the policy as a good move that he had earlier sought to adopt during his era. It baffles everyone that since the outcry for the extension began, the presidency has not said anything concerning it.

It is evident to speculate that Emefiele had seemed to boycott the instructions of the lawmakers who had asked and urged the CBN boss to consider extending the currency exchange deadline to July 31. To enable other Nigerians in the rural areas to firmly adapt to the new note and also for the fact that the new notes are scarce even in the bank. However, the currency lord while reacting to the resolution of the National Assembly argued that 90 days is quite enough for every Nigerian to swap the old notes with new ones, moreover, debunked there is enough of the new notes.

