Naira Redesign: I Expected That Long Letter When Terrorists Massacred Innocent Lives In The State- Sani To Akeredolu

The former senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has dragged the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for writing an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, telling him to allow both old and new Naira notes to co-exist until normalcy is restored.

While speaking, Senator Shehu Sani made it known that he read a long letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari, by his friend the Ondo State Governor on the cashless policy, noting that he expected that long letter when terrorists massacred innocent lives in his state.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, stating it clearly that he strongly believes that insecuriy is the major problem facing Nigeria presently.

It should be recalled that the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, recently wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to allow the old Naira notes and the new notes to circulate together, so as to help Nigerians, but the same Gov Akeredolu failed to write any letter to President Buhari, when tens of people were killed in his home state, Ondo State.

