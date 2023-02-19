Naira redesign: Governors have no right to challenge Buhari – Ohaneze Ndigbo

Vanguard reports that Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene who is the National Vice of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has criticized the Governors for refusing the comply with order and directives from the President, according to him, he said that the Governors have no right to question president Muhammadu Buhari. His statement read, some state Governors have even asked the indigenes of their state to continue to use the old N500 and N1000 as legal tender.

The Governors challenging Buhari in such manner is treasonable felony. Nigeria has only one commander in chief and he already did a natiowide broadcast stating how he wants the matter to be resolved and that everyone should abide by his directive. If they are unhappy with what President Muhammadu Buhari has done, all they need to do is visit the Court but let them not gather Nigerians against the Federal Government. I however appeal to Nigerians to make sacrifice over the new Naira notes and also that the Government may make available the old N200 note just as they have said so that the suffering of Nigerians can be reduced.

