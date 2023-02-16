Naira Redesign: FG Officials Seeking Out-Of-Court Settlement, El-Rufai Alleges

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, asserted on Wednesday that some members of the federal government are attempting to settle the controversy over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s redesign of the naira outside of court.

The Supreme Court earlier on Wednesday postponed until February 22 the petition filed by state governments challenging the apex bank’s naira redesign policy.

El-Rufai refuted allegations that some governors had met with the Federal Government to discuss the issue a few hours after the Supreme Court took a recess.

The previous N200 note can only be utilized as legal tender and supplied by the CBN until 10 April 2023 under the parameters provided by Federal Government authorities, according to the governor’s media assistant Muyiwa Adekeye.

El-Rufai denied reports that the CBN destroyed the old N500 and N1000 notes that had been deposited, saying that anyone still in possession of them had until 10 April 2023 to redeem them.

Furthermore, he said, it would be foolish to request a new deadline without first making sure that an adequate quantity of replacement notes would have been printed and distributed. The information provided by the governors also indicates that it will take the Mint at least a year to produce the N1 trillion minimum needed to keep Nigeria’s economy and exchange environment healthy.

Content created and supplied by: TheTirelessWriter (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #Redesign #Officials #Seeking #OutOfCourt #Settlement #ElRufai #AllegesNaira Redesign: FG Officials Seeking Out-Of-Court Settlement, El-Rufai Alleges Publish on 2023-02-16 03:33:10