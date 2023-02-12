Naira Redesign: Emefiele Is A God Sent To This Nation, Vote Buying Will Be Almost Eliminated – Bruce

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Bayelsa born politician and former lawmaker who represented Bayelsa East in the upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is a God sent, as vote buying will be almost eliminated in the Nigeria.

The former lawmaker took to his official Twitter handle to make this known.

“Godwin Emefiele is a God sent to this nation. For the first time in forever, vote buying will be almost eliminated.” Said, Ben Murray-Bruce.

Ben Murray-Bruce said further that, in a country with 130 million multidimensionally poor people, this is a great step for democracy.

He urged all patriotic Nigerians to pray for Emefiele’s safety as he targeted by desperate politicians.

“I urge all patriotic Nigerians to pray for his safety as he is targeted by desperate politicians.” Said, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

