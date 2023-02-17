This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira redesign: El-Rufai’s statement is unpatriotic – Yusuf Datti

According to Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate for the Labour Party, remarks made by the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, on the naira redesign program after the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd. ), addressed the nation, are unpatriotic.

In a state broadcast on Thursday, El-Rufai criticized the President for his order to bring back only the old N200 denomination as a part of efforts to ease the nation’s cash shortage. The goal of the naira redesign, according to El-Rufai, who claimed that the old N1,000 and N500 are still legal tender in his state, is to thwart the general elections to make way for an interim administration run by a retired army commander.

The LP vice presidential candidate, however, said the governor’s remark amounted to treason and questioned why the administration is mute during a news conference on Friday in Abuja. He maintained that the president is the only power in Nigeria and questioned how a governor could override the president’s order.

“Anyone who engages in this sort of disobedience while we are in charge should be subject to the full force of the law. The failures we have seen over the past several days have left us more than perplexed. To call it an act of treason, though, would be more accurate. If an elected governor of a sovereign nation gives explicit orders to the contrary of what is solely the province of the federal government.

Why does a state governor declare that you should keep exchanging such currencies when you issue a clean executive order as commander-in-chief? This means that there are two levels of government in a nation, according to Baba-Ahmed.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress, and other party candidates, according to El-Rufai, were intended to lose as a result of the event. He stated that the conspiracy was being orchestrated by individuals who were defeated in the party’s primary.

“It is important for the people of Kaduna State, and indeed Nigeria, to know that contrary to the public pronouncements and apparent good intentions, this policy was developed and sold to the President by officials who utterly failed to win the gubernatorial and presidential primaries of the APC in June 2022,” he said.

“This currency redesign program was created to ensure that the APC presidential candidate is deprived of what they said is a massive war fund once Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerged as the candidate in June 2022 and afterwards did not choose one of them as his running mate.

They also sought to accomplish any one or more of the following goals: incite a nationwide cash shortage so that voters will be motivated to vote against APC candidates in all of the elections, resulting in massive losses for the party; make sure that the cash shortage is so severe, combined with the fabricated and ongoing fuel shortage that has existed since September 2022, that the 2023 elections do not take place at all, resulting in an interim national government to be led by

In fact, a running mate from the opposition parties and two presidential contenders own or have preferred access to a number of the regulated banks. Due to these and other covert means, these politicians have access to hundreds of millions of these new notes, while traders, merchants, students, and other residents must wait days in line to withdraw a few thousand naira in order to pay for food and other necessities.

“Within two to three weeks of implementation, it became abundantly evident to everyone that the designers of this policy understand that it is our people, not the politicians, who are being impacted. Unfortunately, many politicians who either control banks or enjoy special access to funds are so insulated from the suffering of talakawa that they are hastily adopting a poorly executed program.

Content created and supplied by: Elzehara (via 50minds

News )

#Naira #redesign #ElRufais #statement #unpatriotic #Yusuf #DattiNaira redesign: El-Rufai’s statement is unpatriotic – Yusuf Datti Publish on 2023-02-17 17:52:20