Naira Redesign: El-Rufai Reveals What Buhari Originally Approved For CBN

Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna state has claimed that what was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari was different from what the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, did regarding the redesigning and swapping of the currency.

According to Daily Post reports, the Kaduna state governor, who has vehemently kicked against the new monetary policy by the Buhari administration, tried to make some explanations in a statement he titled: ‘Nigeria Update: ABC of Currency Redesign vs. XYZ of Cash Confiscation Explained’, shared on Twitter, Sunday night.

Mallam El-Rufai claimed that while the President approved the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1000 notes, the CBN only did recolouring.

“Currency redesign was approved by the President and announced. Currency recolouring resulted,” El-Rufai said.

The governor further claimed that the President approved currency swap, which means that Nigerians should deposit their old notes to the banks and receive the equivalents in return, while the CBN embarked on Naira confistication instead.

El-Rufai said that the apex bank only printed N400 billion and withdrew over N2trn from the system during implementation of the cash swap, accusing the bank of unlawfully confiscating the naira notes, a decision, according to him, that saw trade and exchange collapse in the country and brought suffering, impoverishment and economic contraction.

The Governor also said that there must be total compliance to the subsisting verdict of the apex court until final judgment.

Meanwhile, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has said the ruling party stands with the position of its governors on the naira redesign.

It would be recalled that APC governors in ten states had asked the supreme court to declare the directive of President Buhari on the naira swap policy as unconstitutional.

The motion in the suit marked SC/CV/162/2023 was filed by the attorney-generals of Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, Lagos, and Sokoto states.

Speaking after a meeting, on Sunday, in Abuja with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the party, and APC governors, Adamu said Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), and Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, should obey the temporal injunction of the apex court.

The APC national chairman asked the president to resolve issues surrounding the naira swap policy that have caused hardship on citizens.

“We urge the attorney-general of the federation and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to respect the supreme court order of interim injunction which is still subsisting,” Adamu said.

