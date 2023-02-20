This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Redesign: El-Rufai, Ganduje, Other APC Govs Not At War With Buhari – APC Chieftain

Atika Ajanah, a senior member of the All Progressives Party (APC), asserted that Governors chosen on the APC platform are not at odds with President Muhammadu Buhari over the redesign of the naira.

Remember how certain APC governors petitioned the Supreme Court to delay the February 10 deadline for the continued use of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes in response to their vehement objection to the currency redesign policy?

President Buhari, however, approved the use of old N200 notes until April 10 and banned old N500 and N1,000 notes in a nationwide broadcast. However, some APC governors insisted that the old N500 and N1,000 notes remained legal tender.

After directing the president to remain in office pending the outcome of the lawsuit, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on February 22.

Ajanah stated that the ruling party is not split over the execution of the naira redesign policy while reacting to the development on Monday’s episode of Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict.

We are not divided, despite what the opposition would have people believe, according to some of our governors who have publicly stated that we share their suffering. We are not just going to follow the CBN’s lead or the opinions of the Attorney General of The Federation.

Ajanah further stated that given what is occurring on The streets, the APC anticipates the CBN governor to meet with the President once more to address the policy.

