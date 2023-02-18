Naira Redesign: El-Rufai accuses Buhari’s cabal of instigating military takeover

Premium Times reports that Nasir El Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna state has claimed that there is a cabal around President Buhari who proposed the introduction of the new Naira policy to cause chaos around the country and eventually lead to a military coup. He said that some of the politicians that lost both presidential and Governorship primaries are behind the new Naira currency. He said, their plan was to cause the scarcity of Naira notes which would also be followed by the scarcity of fuel that would culminate to a heavy protest thereby making the military to get involved in the country’s affairs.

He further said that those who were behind the policy also hoped that the Government would shift the date of the Presidential election thereby bringing an interim Government into power. His statement read, all these policies are aimed at frustrating the victory of Bola Tinubu and not for the good of Nigerians, I have no regrets of speaking against President Buhari because I know that he would appreciate me for what I am saying in the future. Officials proposed the New Naira policy so that it can deprive small business owners from doing their daily activities thereby making the temper of Nigerians high and leading to chaos.

