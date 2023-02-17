This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira redesign: Datti visits Obi of Onitsha, slams Buhari

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti, on Thursday, slammed the Central Bank of Nigeria and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the naira redesign, describing the policy as “poorly implemented’’ and reflecting weakness on the President’s part.

Datti spoke on Thursday while paying the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, a courtesy visit at his palace.

“Maybe this President is becoming a weakling, a lame duck president,” he remarked, adding that if you give up one inch, you’re probably going to give up another (sic). Everything about this government and the policy, including our economy, security, and level of corruption, is poorly done. The new naira has been implemented and will remain in place.

Peter Obi, his principal, would triumph in the presidential election on February 25, he added. According to punch.

According to Datti, only the LP candidate among the top presidential contenders has a spotless record after leaving office as governor, hence the pendulum is tilting in Obi’s favor.

In addition to Peter Obi being the most honorable and qualified of his rivals, he claimed that in 2023 it will be the turn of the Ndigbo and Christians to create the country’s next leader.

