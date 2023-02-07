Naira Redesign: CBN Makes A Promise To INEC Ahead of the 2023 General Election

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu alongside his team paid a visit to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele in his office in order to discuss about the new Naira policy and how it could affect the outcome of the 2023 General Elections.

According to the post that was shared by INEC on their Facebook Page, Professor Mahmood explained to him the areas in which the policy could affect the election which is just 17 days away.

In response, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emiefele said “Because we regard the INEC project as the topmost or an urgent National assignment, it cannot fail and the CBN would not allow itself either to be used or seen as an agent that frustrated a positive outcome of that election.”

Emefiele went in to promise their support to INEC in the area of electronic means of payment and cash to pay some service providers during the 2023 election.

