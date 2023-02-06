Naira redesign causing hardship, APC PCC slams Obi

Punch Newspapers reports that the Presidential campaign council for the ruling All Progressive Congress has condemned the Presidential candidate of Labour Party for allegedly backing up the redesigning of the Naira currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Do recall that Peter Obi had on Sunday the 5th of February 2023 backed the CBN policy on Naira design as he opined that the redesigning of the currency would aid Nigeria when it comes to social and economic benefits as he asserted that it would be a long term benefit. Obi had declared his support for the redesign of the currency.

However, in a reply to Obi’s statement, the Presidential Campaign council of the ruling All Progressive Congress in a statement by it’s spokesperson whose name is Remi Omowaiye said that the policy is an attempt to inflict pains on the good people of Nigeria. He further accused Peter Obi of conniving with commercial bank managers in hoarding the Naira notes. His statement read, I am not surprised about what Peter Obi is doing, he was once a bank Manager, lots of bankers are benefiting from his hardship, I understand where he is going, Peter Obi has some interest in Fidelity bank, he kept money in Fidelity bank and that was money he was supposed to use to develop his state.

Content created and supplied by: Sirax (via 50minds

News )

