Naira Redesign: Buhari Not In breach Of Supreme Court Order— Malami

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, declared yesterday that President Buhari has not violated the Supreme Court’s ruling in the lawsuit brought by several state governors on the naira swap deadline.

The AGF stated that there were numerous choices available in terms of upholding the rule of law and that the security agencies involved would decide what would happen to state governors and other people under investigation for allegedly making treasonous statements on the naira redesign strategy.

The two governors are among those who have petitioned the Supreme Court to block the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) February 10 deadline, which prohibited the use of the N500 and N1000 notes as legal cash.

He added that the policy was created to promote choice and combat corruption.

Contrary to the Supreme Court’s decree, which said that the old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes would continue to be accepted as lawful tender until the court issued a decision in the lawsuit brought by some states against the federal government, this was the case.

Since then, there has been controversy surrounding the President’s broadcast and express exclusion of the N1000 and N500 notes in his directive. This is particularly true among legal experts, who have primarily accused the administration of violating the Supreme Court’s order.

In response to inquiries on claims that the President and his administration violated a Supreme Court order, Malami stated that the administration did nothing unlawful given that the case was still pending in court and that the government had legal options available to it.

We are not violating.

Thus, there is no breach.

When an order is made, you have a number of options within the framework of the rule of law, and it is being fought before the Supreme Court.”

“You also have the option to appeal if the court is not an apex court, and you may do so by requesting a stay of execution.

The main point I’m making is that, if the case is still pending and within the parameters of the law, the government is taking the necessary steps to ensure that its rights in relation to the redesign of the naira are upheld.

Thus, we are not in violation “He clarified.

According to him, the recent naira redesign strategy was implemented to ensure that Nigerians effectively gained control of their electoral processes by preventing foreign funds from influencing the people’s ownership decisions and by restricting Nigerians’ ability to contribute to political parties.

The AGF stated that it was against policy to let money have a significant influence on how freely Nigerians make decisions, and that the redesign of the naira had several benefits related to the battle against corruption in terms of design visibility and transparency.

But more importantly, as you are well aware, you also brought up the subject of treason or a specific order connected to it.

These problems are typically problems that include forces.”

You cannot, therefore, completely rule out the possibility of an investigation. However, it is the security agencies’ responsibility to conduct an investigation and take any necessary action based on the significance and evaluation of the implications of the statements, and I am confident that they are doing so in order to determine whether further action is necessary.

Well, that’s all I have to say about that uprising.”

He asserted that the concept of prosecution should be understood and that it was the vilification of corruption that had been translated to be in the open and at the government’s disposal.

