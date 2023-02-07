This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Redesign: Buhari Meets Bagudu, Tambuwal, Emefiele, Bawa, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari met on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Aminu Tambuwal, the Governor of Sokoto State, Abubakar Bagudu, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, were also present at the meeting, according to Vanguard.

Feelers hinted that the meeting with the president was not unrelated to the cash shortage brought on by the CBN’s Naira redesign policy, even if the specifics of the meeting had not yet been made public at the time this report was filed.

Following the first deadline of December 31 set by the nation’s apex bank for the swap of old notes for new notes, there has been tremendous indignation throughout the country regarding the shortage of naira notes.

Due to the incident, millions of Nigerians are experiencing unprecedented hardship as they try to get hold of naira notes to cover their immediate expenses.

But as previously reported, 13 of Nigeria’s 18 political parties on Monday threatened to boycott the elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11 if the Central Bank of Nigeria didn’t extend the February 10 naira swap deadline. This comes ahead of the most anticipated presidential election in 2023.

Content created and supplied by: SimeonDav (via 50minds

News )

