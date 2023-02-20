Naira Redesign: APC Resolves That Buhari Must Make CBN & AGF Respect The S’Court Order- Bayo Onanuga

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has disclosed the decision members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have reached, regarding the current Naira redesign policy of the federal government.

While speaking, Mr Onanuga made it known that APC members resolves that President Muhammadu Buhari must make the CBN and the AGF, Abubakar Malami to respect the Supreme Court order and allow the old Naira notes back in circulation.

Mr Bayo Onanuga made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the suffering going on in the land to end.

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria implemented this Naira redesign policy, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, including the APC Governors have been kicking against this particular policy, to the extent that they approached the Supreme Court, in order to stop the implementation of the policy. But from all indications, it is now clear that president Buhari is not going back on this particular policy.

