Naira Redesign: “APC Governors Visited Buhari Because They Stashed Money Away” -PDP’s Charles Ehiedu

Atiku’s PCC spokesman, Charles Ehiedu, has claimed that the PDP governors did not visit President Buhari due to the concerns of ordinary Nigerians amid the Naira redesign crisis. Ehiedu said this on AIT News while responding to an APC chieftain who questioned why the opposition party was praising the cash policies of the APC-led government.

In response to the topic, Ehiedu said, “The APC governors are hiding under the challenges of Nigerians.” I can authoritatively say that they are not concerned by the challenges facing Nigerians. When did they start getting concerned about such things? I hope you recall what the APC governors did when Nigerian youths agitated for police reforms under the Endsars protests. Did they converge at the villa to speak to the president about the issue or express concerns about the youths? I also wonder if the APC governors visited President Buhari during the ASUU strike.

He added, “The governors are only concerned about themselves.” They are yet to discover how to navigate the Naira redesign. They are concerned that the money they stashed away is not working for them. No Nigerian should think that APC leaders are agitating for them. They’re agitating because they’re desperate to get their hands on the money they’ve been saving. Nigerians will try to navigate through the challenges facing the Naira redesign policy with the help of the CBN. However, the APC has boasted about having access to money that they will use to have their way. You know that they have the capacity to do this.

