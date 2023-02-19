This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Redesign: APC Displaying True Federalism – Keyamo

The court action brought by several APC governors regarding the Federal Government’s naira redesign strategy, according to Mr. Festus Keyamo, spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC), is a manifestation of true federalism.

Whilst speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) forum in Abuja, Keyamo said this.

He claimed that the opposition to the federal government’s policy from APC governors demonstrated that Sen. Bola Tinubu, if elected president on February 25, will guarantee true federalism in the nation.

According to NAN, some APC governors have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s currency redesign policy (CBN).

The need for true federalism is growing. True federalism is on exhibit, as you can see.

“People should back APC because it is now acting like a true federalism where the constituent parts are free to disagree with the central authority.

“Remember that Tinubu was the one who first started it many years ago when he was governor. He was always bringing the federal government to court over every issue to demonstrate to you that the constituent areas of the country can disagree with the federal government.

Because of party politics, we won’t sell off Nigerians. The governors have demonstrated to the globe that we are not willing to betray you out of a sense of center-of-power devotion, he continued.

The policy, according to Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), won’t have an impact on the APC’s chances of winning the election.

“Those behind the implementation have bad intentions, but President Muhammadu Buhari has good intentions,”

You are aware that the President is Africa’s leading voice against corruption. His actions are a blatant demonstration that he will uphold his principles till the very end.

“Every single governor who has appeared in court to defend the interests of the people and to secure assistance for them is an APC governor.

The opposition is pushing to get the policy changed because they believe that the APC governors are looking for money to buy votes, according to Keyamo.

He continued, “What the APC governors are doing is absolutely genuine patriotism.” According to independent report.

