Naira Redesign Against Tinubu, They Are Planning A Military Rule – El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the naira redesign was carried out by opponents of the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

The Kaduna helmsman made the statement during a speech to the people of the state on Thursday.

El-Rufai noted that the policy was designed and sold to President Muhammadu Buhari by officials who lost the parties primaries.

The APC holds the governor and presidential primaries on separate dates in June 2022.

El-Rufai said that after Tinubu won “and he didn’t choose one to be his running mate”, the monetary policy was designed to ensure “that he was stripped of what they claimed to be a humongous war chest”.

The governor further listed what the alleged planners are also trying to achieve, including creating a nationwide cash crunch.

This will ensure that citizens are encouraged to vote against APC candidates across board, he said, leading to huge losses for the party in any election;

El-Rufai said that a cash shortage was planned at the same time as a fuel shortage that has existed since September 2022, so the 2023 elections “will not be held, resulting in a government provisional country led by a general from the retired army.

The former FCT minister added that the plot was to incite fuel and food shortages to induce “violence and disruption of law and order, which would provide a fertile basis for a military takeover”.

Jestop (

)