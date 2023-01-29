NEWS

Naira Redesign: 95% Of Nigerians Are Behind You – Dan Nwanyanwu Tells Emefiele

Zenith Labour Party’s presidential nominee has urged CBN governor Godwin Emefiele to resist pressure to reverse course on the naira redesign program, saying that 95% of Nigerians support him (Vanguard).

When asked about the policy and the criticisms from some, a recent ZLP candidate responded by saying, “Emefiele, don’t succumb, you have the support of most Nigerians, over 95 percent of Nigerians are with you in this area.”

Visibly convinced that the strategy was a patriotic choice, Nwanyanwu urged the CBN Governor to ignore calls to keep using the old naira notes.

He claims that the redesigned naira will make it possible to have free and fair elections in 2023 by limiting politicians’ access to cash that may be used for vote buying.

So, what do you make of this? Will you vote for the ZLP candidate? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

