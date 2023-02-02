This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naira Policy:Mixed Reactions As Video Of Tinubu’s Supporter Conducting Cashswap For Nigerians Surfaces

A lot of mixed reactions have trailed a recent video obtained by Leadership News Nigeria, showing a supporter of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, conducting cash swap for Nigerians at a campaign rally.

Recall that a lot of Nigerians have complained about the unavailability of the new currencies introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, and the hardship they encounter in accessing their funds.

However, at one of their recent rallies the All Progressives Congress took advantage of the complaints of Nigerians, as one of their supporters who claimed to be a mobile money agent was captured swapping the old 200, 500 and 1000 notes for the new currencies, for Nigerians at the campaign ground.

Reactions to this development had this to say:

Nati Boy: “The first time, ordinary currency is scarce as in naira note cannot be there for the citizens again, this is madness. We have to pay bank to withdraw now, no money, no fuel, nothing and people are dieing minute by minute may God avenge for us. This is wickedness”.

Hassan: “They need to go and arrest him and tell us where where he got those denominations from”.

Jo-jo: “If this will give us our money back, I don’t mind attending Tinubu rallies”.

What do you think about this?

