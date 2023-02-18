Naira Policy:I’m Pleasantly Surprised, The Billions In Their Compounds Have Become Useless-Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has wondered what is wrong with the APC Governors fighting President Buhari over the new Naira policy. In a series of videos released on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, the former Kano governor shared his thoughts on the recent developments.

He said that he never thought that Governors like El Rufai and Yahaya Bello who challenged Buhari in court will abuse the president up to that level. According to Kwankwaso, the push factor of these Governors is probably the billions stashed in their compounds, which the new Naira policy has rendered useless.

He said, “I can’t believe that it is this same governance that is abusing their leaders and insulting them. I was shocked. I never thought some of them will come out and abuse Buhari to that level. But I was pleasantly surprised that facts are coming out and I’m beginning to wonder what is wrong with them. I think the EFCC was right that some governors are keeping billions in their compounds across the country, and this policy has rendered them useless. Money that was meant for them use to cater to the needs of Nigerians”.

Speaking further, Kwankwaso said that he and his party will work with the Federal government to stop these politicians from buying votes during the elections.

Content created and supplied by: JennDaniels (via 50minds

News )

